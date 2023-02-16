Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,903.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,057 shares of company stock valued at $842,391. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of ALGT opened at $103.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,145.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $180.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.