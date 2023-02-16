Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 15,757 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TrueBlue in the second quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 25.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 40.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrueBlue by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TrueBlue by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TrueBlue to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of TBI opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.93 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

