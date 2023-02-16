Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 102,131 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,131 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MFA Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in MFA Financial by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in MFA Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 70,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MFA Financial

In other news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFA Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have commented on MFA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MFA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

MFA Financial stock opened at $11.15 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63.

MFA Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.56%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -63.06%.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

