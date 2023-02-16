Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,333 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 217,048 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 705,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

SM opened at $32.65 on Thursday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 4.43.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 2.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.