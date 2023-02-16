Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its position in Cano Health by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Cano Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cano Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on CANO. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

