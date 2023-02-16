Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.96 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,780 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 0.2 %

About Kennedy-Wilson

NYSE KW opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.