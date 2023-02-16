Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.04 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in LKQ during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 148.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 417.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,663,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 2,428,932 shares of company stock valued at $138,230,226 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $57.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.69. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.37.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

