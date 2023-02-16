Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,376 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HWM. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 0.9 %

HWM opened at $43.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.12.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.22.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

