Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Maximus by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,353 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.71. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 1,800 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $127,656.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

