Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 35,101 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,101 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 1.7 %

HPP opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -256.40%.

HPP has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

