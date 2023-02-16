Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 6,787 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $99.72 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $100.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasTec Profile

MTZ has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.