Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68,805 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Open Text were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $549,985,000 after acquiring an additional 899,891 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Open Text by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,201,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 656,800 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Open Text by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,371,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,258,000 after purchasing an additional 636,804 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,386,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,082,000 after purchasing an additional 368,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Open Text by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,368,013 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,571,000 after purchasing an additional 347,224 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTEX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Open Text Stock Performance

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text stock opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.51%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

