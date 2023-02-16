Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 183,558 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,293 shares of company stock worth $14,382,365. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.39. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

