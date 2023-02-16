Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $222.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $242.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO.

