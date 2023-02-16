Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.17. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Partners Technology Merger

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 373.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 635,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares in the last quarter.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

