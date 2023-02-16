Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,823.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Up 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

GOOG stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

