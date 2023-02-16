Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Birinyi Associates Inc.

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,882.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co grew its position in Alphabet by 1,192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $144.16.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

