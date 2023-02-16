Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Members Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,996.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 68,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 64,950 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,806.8% in the 3rd quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,939.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,372,000 after buying an additional 93,181 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.