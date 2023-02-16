ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC) Trading 0.9% Higher

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.81. 13,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 13,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,761,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter.

