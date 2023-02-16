Altair Engineering (ALTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.2 %
ALTR opened at $58.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.62, a P/E/G ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.49. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $68.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,067,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $188,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,141.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,695,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $5,106,440. Company insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ALTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Altair Engineering in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.80.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
