Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after buying an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,676 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,037 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of -377.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

