Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 5.2% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 367.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 87,809 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 94,369 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 429,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,437 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of -377.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,676 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,037. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

