Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 67,270 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $1,432,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,676 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,037 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

