AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,280 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in AMC Networks by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $871.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

