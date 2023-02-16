American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,600 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 312,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

APEI opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $241.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.8% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in American Public Education in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

