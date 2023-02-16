American Software (AMSWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect American Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
American Software Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $494.97 million, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.80. American Software has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $22.53.
Institutional Trading of American Software
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in American Software by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.
About American Software
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
