American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,200 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 316,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter worth $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Vanguard during the third quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter worth $76,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVD opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.48 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.92. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Increases Dividend

About American Vanguard

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.63%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

