AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after buying an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,619,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSF opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

