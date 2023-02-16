AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AMREP Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of AXR opened at $12.56 on Thursday. AMREP has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.
AMREP Company Profile
AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.
