AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.39

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.39 and traded as high as $12.72. AMREP shares last traded at $12.56, with a volume of 2,688 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Company Profile

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

