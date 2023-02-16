Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up to $35.86

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.86, but opened at $36.94. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 128,451 shares.
Several research analysts recently commented on AMLX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
