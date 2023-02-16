Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up to $35.86

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.86, but opened at $36.94. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $37.22, with a volume of 128,451 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMLX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $16,925,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $13,284,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

