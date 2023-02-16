Analysts Set Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target at $299.57

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALFVY. Nordea Equity Research cut Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 265 to SEK 275 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DNB Markets lowered Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

ALFVY stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

