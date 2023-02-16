Analysts Set AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Target Price at $2,944.29

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,944.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVEVF shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.63) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,113 ($37.79) to GBX 3,225 ($39.15) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,675 ($32.47) to GBX 2,750 ($33.38) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,400 ($29.13) to GBX 3,100 ($37.63) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

AVEVA Group Price Performance

Shares of AVEVF opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $43.07.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc engages in provision of engineering and industrial software. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

