Analysts Set Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Target Price at $41.17

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Bancolombia has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $45.98.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.6545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Bancolombia by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bancolombia by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,485,000 after buying an additional 271,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.