Analysts Set Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target at $51.83

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

HCMLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 58 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Holcim Stock Up 1.2 %

Holcim stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Holcim has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

