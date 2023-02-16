Analysts Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Price Target at C$226.00

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$226.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IFC shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$231.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$200.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$197.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$197.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$170.82 and a twelve month high of C$209.57. The stock has a market cap of C$35.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

