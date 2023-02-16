Analysts Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) PT at $37.07

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.07.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Phreesia from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.64. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $234,939.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,073 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

