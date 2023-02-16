Analysts Set Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) PT at $204.17

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SDVKY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 200 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 181 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,043,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,066,000 after acquiring an additional 124,689 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions.

