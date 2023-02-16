Analyzing Conversion Labs (CVLBD) & Its Peers

Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) is one of 30 public companies in the “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Conversion Labs to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Conversion Labs and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Conversion Labs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Conversion Labs Competitors
|59
|169
|419
|11
|2.58
As a group, “Miscellaneous Manufacturing Industries” companies have a potential upside of 7.11%. Given Conversion Labs’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conversion Labs has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Conversion Labs and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Conversion Labs
|$12.47 million
|-$3.14 million
|-2.81
|Conversion Labs Competitors
|$1.70 billion
|$157.67 million
|6.66
Conversion Labs’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs. Conversion Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs’ competitors have a beta of -0.19, indicating that their average share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Conversion Labs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Conversion Labs
|-35.92%
|N/A
|-260.09%
|Conversion Labs Competitors
|-154.94%
|-9.07%
|-11.88%
Summary
Conversion Labs competitors beat Conversion Labs on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
Conversion Labs Company Profile
Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Receive News & Ratings for Conversion Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conversion Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.