Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th.
Insider Transactions at Angi
In related news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of Angi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi
Angi Stock Up 13.5 %
Angi stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Angi has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.
Angi Company Profile
Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.
