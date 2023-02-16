Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,212 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 203,001 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 115,756 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 136,583 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,002.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE:AR opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.