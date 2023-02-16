Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.18

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 45378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 340.0% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 10.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

