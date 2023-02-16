Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $2.83 on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 178,182 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 266,979 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

