Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Short Interest Update

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ABR opened at $15.00 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $18.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 41.12 and a quick ratio of 41.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,383 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Arbor Realty Trust

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

