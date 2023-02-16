Arcosa (ACA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arcosa Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.55. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $65.80.
Arcosa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 9.76%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcosa
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,998,000 after buying an additional 84,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcosa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arcosa by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,128,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after purchasing an additional 79,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Arcosa Company Profile
Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.
Featured Stories
