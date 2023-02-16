Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.05

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 624829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $756.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

About Ardmore Shipping

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $565,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 237,920 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

