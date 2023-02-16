Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.05

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 624829 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASC shares. TheStreet upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.
Ardmore Shipping Trading Up 3.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $756.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.
Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping
About Ardmore Shipping
Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on April 15, 2010 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.