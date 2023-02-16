Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share.

APAM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 50,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 76.45%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

