Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 200.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZPN opened at $216.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 204.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.48 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Articles

