AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.71. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AZN stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $72.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,715,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,398,000 after buying an additional 434,979 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after buying an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,036,000 after buying an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 85.05%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

