Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 169,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATXS. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $228.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.83. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 908,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,038,309 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,782.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,040,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,901,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 989,661 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after purchasing an additional 680,954 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $5,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

